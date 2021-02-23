 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

"Your right hand, O LORD, was majestic in power. Your right hand, O LORD, shattered the enemy. "

—Exodus 15:6

