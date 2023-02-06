Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Seek good, not evil, that you may live. Then the LORD God Almighty will be with you, just as you say he is.—Amos 5:14 0 Comments Tags The Bible Christianity Religion Judaism Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Assistant coach charged with assault, suspended after middle school basketball game goes awry Court records say an assistant basketball coach assaulted a middle school basketball player at a game last week. Burke man sentenced to federal prison on drug trafficking A Connelly Springs man will spend 10 years in prison after being convicted in federal court on Wednesday. New owner to build on legacy of longtime Glen Alpine eatery GLEN ALPINE — A longtime Glen Alpine eatery is getting new ownership, a new name and a few new recipes for customers to try. Hillman Beer temporary taproom in Morganton to open later this month Hillman Beer was expected to open a temporary taproom in January across the street from where it will have its permanent location. Burke County 'stars' gear up for weekend dance competition Rehearsals are underway for the sixth annual Dancing with the Burke Stars, which will take place Saturday at the CoMMA Performing Arts Center.