Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

Serve the LORD with fear and rejoice with trembling. ... Blessed are all who take refuge in him.
—Psalm 2:11-12
A man is dead after a Wednesday evening crash on U.S. 70 between Drexel and Morganton.
The city of Morganton has informed a downtown restaurant owner he will not be offered a renewal on his lease.
A Wednesday night crash marked the first fatality of the new year, but the second one in less than two weeks.
A Morganton woman has been charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Two women died in a vehicle collision on N.C. Highway 88 in Ashe County on Thursday.
DREXEL -- Both lanes of US 70 near Drexel are closed after a serious wreck Wednesday evening.
New Dimensions School recently announced that Lisa Ervin has been named interim school director.
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he reportedly saved children from drowning off the Florida coast.
Troopers said a woman who couldn’t keep her hand out of their candy jar landed four felony charges last month.
Shyanne Plemmons and Joshua Martinat of Morganton welcomed Burke County's New Year's baby early Sunday afternoon. Lucy Martinat, born Jan. 1 a…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.