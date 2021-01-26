Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
'Don't blow no kiss at me:' Hickory man charged with stabbing, killing mother makes emotional court appearance
- Updated
Billy Joe Hahn Jr. was in Catawba County court Tuesday afternoon. He faces a murder charge after police say he stabbed and killed his mother.
- Updated
It would appear that the suspects in the theft of thousands of dollars in equipment from a volunteer rescue squad lived just a mile and a half…
- Updated
The Hickory Police Department has released new photos of two Alexander County residents wanted in connection with a murder at the furniture plant TCS Designs.
- Updated
One person is dead after three vehicles collided on U.S. Hwy. 70 in Hickory Tuesday afternoon, according to reports from the scene of the accident.
- Updated
The second suspect sought in a break-in and larceny from the Burke County Rescue Squad was arrested Saturday night.
- Updated
DREXEL — A family of four — and their dog — are thankful to be alive after two linemen with the town of Drexel woke them Wednesday morning as …
- Updated
One person is dead after three vehicles collided on U.S. Hwy. 70 in Hickory Tuesday afternoon, according to reports from the scene of the accident.
The Burke County Sheriff's Office has released a wanted poster for a second suspect in the Saturday breaking and entering and larceny at the B…
The Hickory Police Department has released new photos of two Alexander County residents wanted in connection with a murder at the furniture plant TCS Designs.
NC sheriff: Man shot his wife and his in-laws before shooting himself. 82-year-old father-in-law is lone survivor.
- Updated
A Yadkin County man shot his wife's parents, then his wife and finally himself on Sunday, leaving only the father-in-law alive, according to a news release from the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office.