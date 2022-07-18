Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, July 20, 2022

I will praise you with an upright heart as I learn your righteous laws.
—Psalm 119:7
Investigators expect to be at the scene on Curley's Fish Camp Road in Hildebran into Wednesday morning.
Work to replace a bridge over Interstate 40 in Burke County will start soon.
HILDEBRAN — On the one-year anniversary of a Catawba County man’s disappearance, a property in eastern Burke County may have brought investiga…
VALDESE — A long-time councilman announced at the end of the Valdese Town Council meeting Monday night that he was stepping down from the board.
A man has been indicted for a November incident where an investigator said officers found more than 30 grams of methamphetamine strapped to hi…
CONNELLY SPRINGS – A Burke County private Christian school is busy making preparations for its first day in its new building at the start of t…
The Burke County Board of Education met Thursday to discuss the superintendent's contract, consider revisions to board policies governing the …
A photo has been released of a man wanted in connection with a year-old missing person case from Catawba County.
COVID-19 has exacerbated an already problematic shortage of employees at two state facilities in Burke County and others across the state.
A Maiden pastor was charged with assault on a female after his arrest Monday morning at his home, police say.
