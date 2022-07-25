Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, July 27, 2022

I will hasten and not delay to obey your commands.
—Psalm 119:60
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Burke County Public Schools students will be required to follow a new cellphone policy when school starts on Aug. 29.
CALDWELL COUNTY — Three men were arrested Wednesday after police say they trafficked methamphetamine in Caldwell and Burke counties.
A person had to be airlifted to a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon crash on East Union Street in Morganton.
A crash north of Morganton left several people with minor injuries Thursday afternoon.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Investigators still are searching for a man who has been missing about a month from Connelly Springs.
Three local businesses and a local businessman have received special recognition from the Morganton Downtown Development Association:
It appears COVID-19 cases are creeping upward in Burke County and throughout the state.
Two people were injured when a car hit a moped on West Fleming Drive at Golf Course Road around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, said Lt. Josiah Brown with t…
Tucked under a canopy of trees alongside the Catawba River, crews have spent the last couple of months carving out Morganton’s next recreation…
The Community Foundation of Burke County has announced this year's scholarship recipients:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.