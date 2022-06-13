 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, June 15, 2022

If you then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give the Holy Spirit to those who ask for him.

—Luke 11:13

