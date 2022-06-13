Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, June 15, 2022

If you then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give the Holy Spirit to those who ask for him.
—Luke 11:13
He stood out in a crowd. It was hard to miss his signature bow ties, affable smile and twinkle in his eyes.
Crews reconvened Monday morning to plan further searches for a missing Charlotte woman who is believed to have last visited the Linville Gorge area.
CONNELLY SPRINGS – Two women are facing charges after authorities said one of them struck children with a set of metal knuckles.
A dispute between the city of Morganton and a couple who invited a group of homeless people to stay in their backyard has developed into a deb…
The new concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," has four drive-thru lanes, no dining room, and a second-story kitchen that delivers food via a "vertical lift" to customers' cars.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Investigators seized more than 50 guns from a man’s home and business last week.
A man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on multiple chases Saturday.
State, county and city leaders gathered with North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics faculty, staff, students, alumni and supporters …
Due to an upcoming rent increase, the Thrifts & Gifts store in Valdese that supports the Amorem hospice agency is looking for a new home:
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man received misdemeanor charges after a shooting Friday night.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.