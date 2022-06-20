Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, June 22, 2022

What good is it for a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his very soul?
—Mark 8:36
A local assistant principal was charged with driving while impaired after a public safety officer found him asleep behind the wheel of a picku…
SAWMILLS — A Morganton man has died after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers Sunday in Caldwell County.
Police said a Morganton man spit on cops when he was arrested Tuesday for indecent exposure.
A woman still is missing about a month after she went missing, and she’s believed to be somewhere in the Linville Gorge.
Burke County school administrators are implementing plans to help mitigate the impacts of a national and state teacher morale and retention crisis.
On the heels of its grand opening event last week, NCSSM-Morganton honored a Morganton native for his dedication to the preservation of Africa…
Burke County Public Schools has announced several changes to school leadership within the county. All changes will be official on July 1.
A 350-pound bear ripped into a sleeping family’s tent inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park before clawing a mother and 3-year-old girl, …
Two people, including a child, died and four others were critically injured in a crash between a golf cart and a car on Fort Dobbs Road Monday night.
The 14-year-old boy who fell to his death at a Florida amusement park earlier this year exceeded the ride's weight limit by nearly 100 pounds, autopsy report says.
