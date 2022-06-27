Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, June 29, 2022

[Jesus taught,] "...whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for me will find it."
—Matthew 16:25
A wanted parolee convicted of a 1975 Georgia murder was caught Sunday dumpster diving in Morganton.
Police are hoping to identify a man they say raised a sledgehammer toward a store employee after he made off with nearly $2,000 worth of items…
A drive-by shooting left a door shattered and a bullet hole in a window at a local hotel this week.
A local assistant principal was charged with driving while impaired after a public safety officer found him asleep behind the wheel of a picku…
Records show abatement action has been a long time coming for neighbors of a property on Rockyford Street.
UNC Health Blue Ridge is expanding its Morganton hospital facility:
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party, police said.
A Granite Falls man is facing two felony charges after a Highway Patrol trooper found him with several catalytic converters.
VALDESE — The Old Rock School is essentially the heart of Valdese. It’s one of the oldest buildings in town still being used on a daily basis.
A 13-year-old injured in a wreck involving a golf cart and a car last week has died.
