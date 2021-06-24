 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Now the Lord said to Joshua, "Do not be afraid, nor be dismayed. Take all the people of war with you, and arise, go up to Ai. See, I have given into your hand the king of Ai, his people, his city and his land." Joshua 8:1

