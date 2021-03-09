 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, March 10, 2021
0 comments

Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, March 10, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

For what the law was powerless to do in that it was weakened by the sinful nature, God did by sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful man to be a sin offering. And so he condemned sin in sinful man, in order that the righteous requirements of the law might be fully met in us, who do not live according to the sinful nature but according to the Spirit. — Romans 8:3-4

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert