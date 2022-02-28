Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, March 2, 2022

God did not give us a spirit of timidity, but a spirit of power, of love, and of self-discipline.
—2 Timothy 1:7
The city of Hickory has released three videos showing the collapse of the City Walk arches. The arches fell on Friday.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less t…
The following charges were served on Sunday, January 2:
The new Pizza Hut to-go at 2149 S. Sterling St. is nearing completion, but no definite opening date is available yet. Sources with the project…
COVID-19 has claimed more lives in Burke County.
Three candidates in Burke County filed for election on Thursday.
A bird's eye view helped firefighters get dispatched to the scene of a structure fire around noon Monday.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A local high school was on a soft lockdown Monday morning after reports of a suspicious person.
A Virginia woman pleaded guilty Thursday to two of three charges against her incurred from a road-rage incident last year that resulted in one death.
County commissioners took a step last week toward transforming the old Burke-Catawba Detention Confinement Facility into a regional, long-term substance abuse treatment facility.
