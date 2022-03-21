 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, whose confidence is in him. He will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream. It does not fear when heat comes; its leaves are always green. It has no worries in a year of drought.

—Jeremiah 17:7-8

