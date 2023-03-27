Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Mar 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save He has reconciled you by Christ's physical body through death to present you holy in his sight, without blemish and free from accusation.—Colossians 1:22 0 Comments Tags The Bible Christianity Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Trooper: School bus driver fell asleep behind the wheel CONNELLY SPRINGS – A school bus driver was cited after troopers said she fell asleep behind the wheel of the bus before it crashed into a tree… Multiple arrests made Tuesday in BCSO collab with probation A joint operation between local and state law enforcement Tuesday led to the arrests of multiple parolees. Man gets charges after refusing to leave scene of fire A man ended up with charges Tuesday morning after he refused to leave the scene of a fire. NCSSM-Morganton to offer free STEM summer camp to WNC students Western North Carolina middle and high school students are now be eligible for a free week of STEM summer camp provided by the N.C. School of … Wendy's is selling one of McDonald's most requested discontinued menu items Wendy's is also introducing other new menu items starting next week.