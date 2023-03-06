Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Mar 6, 2023 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save My righteousness draws near speedily, my salvation is on the way, and my arm will bring justice to the nations. The islands will look to me and wait in hope for my arm.—Isaiah 51:5 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Man dies in crash near McGalliard Falls VALDESE — A man died hours after a crash Tuesday night near McGalliard Falls. KFC is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 10-year hiatus The additions come as KFC recently removed some menu items, including wings, popcorn chicken and cookies, to make room for new additions. Community rallies behind student critically injured in crash The community is rallying behind a Patton High School senior who was critically injured in a crash Saturday afternoon. Fundraiser nets about $1,000 per day for Patton senior hurt in crash Dozens of people have donated to a fundraiser started to help a local high school student through his recovery from injuries from a wreck Saturday. Homeschooling in Burke sees boom in numbers, options Andrew is only 8, but he already has several years of experience learning Latin vocabulary words.