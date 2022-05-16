 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, May 18, 2022

The Lord your God is with you, he is mighty to save. He will take great delight in you, he will quiet you with his love, he will rejoice over you with singing.

—Zephaniah 3:17

