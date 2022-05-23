Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Each of us should please his neighbor for his good, to build him up.
After two years of cancellations, the Historic Morganton Festival is hoping the third time’s the charm as it looks to return to downtown Morga…
The projected winner of Burke County’s sheriff’s race was clear in a decisive primary.
These results only show votes cast during early voting. Election Day results had not been posted by publication time Tuesday evening. Stay tuned to www.morganton.com for election updates as precinct results file in.
Content by COMMA. In Morganton, North Carolina, residents and visitors can experience awe-inspiring performances right in their backyard.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
DREXEL — Ashes still drifted through the air Wednesday morning at the scene of fire that destroyed one home and damaged another.
It appears that a former school board chairman and a former school principal will move on to the November election to vie for two seats on the…
Longtime clerk’s office employee Crystal Carpenter is expected to become the Republican nominee for the Burke County Clerk of Court race.
Approximately 238 grams of heroin, 59 grams of cocaine and 19 grams of marijuana were seized during a traffic stop in Newton. Two people were arrested on drug charges.
Last week, The Industrial Commons (TIC) was awarded a $500,000 grant to assist with the cleanup of 211 E. Fleming St., former site of the Drex…
