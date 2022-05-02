Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, May 4, 2022

This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us — whatever we ask — we know that we have what we asked of him.
A man wanted on a murder charge now is in custody. Follow the link to hear what he had to say to News Herald reporters as he was walked into the Burke County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.
ICARD — The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for a man wanted for murder after a man was found dead last week in eastern Burke County.
Jason Shane got himself into a bit of a disagreement with his brother Michael a few weeks ago.
A man charged in what authorities described as a “brutal” killing made his first court appearance Friday morning.
An overnight standoff near Burkemont Avenue ended peacefully early Thursday morning.
A man landed numerous charges after troopers were led on a chase covering three counties over the weekend.
A man has died after a Wednesday afternoon crash.
A man was airlifted after a Saturday crash on U.S. 64.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
A man wanted for a Friday murder already has a pending charge for accessory after the fact of murder in Catawba County.
