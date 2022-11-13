 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Christ died for sins once for all, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God. He was put to death in the body but made alive by the Spirit.

—1 Peter 3:18

