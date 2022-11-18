Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

Sanctify them by the truth; your word is truth.
—John 17:17
Morganton is growing, and that growth isn’t coming without some pains.
Multiple people were arrested after a crime spike in the Salem community in mid-September.
Jack Frost is nipping on Burke County’s nose earlier than usual this year.
The identity of a woman hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday morning has been released.
A high school with ties to Burke County received a prestigious recognition in October.
Continental celebrated its 30th anniversary in Morganton on Wednesday, Nov. 9, bringing in top company executives from across North America an…
High school basketball season has arrived in Burke County with the eight local teams sporting high hopes, question marks or a little of both.
VALDESE — The best season in Draughn football history shows no signs of slowing down.
HILDEBRAN — It a project that’s long been on the transportation department’s plans and it now seems to be inching toward reality.
Western Piedmont Community College has completed renovations, which transformed a classroom into the Clay W. Richardson, MD Family Medicine Tr…
