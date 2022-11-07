 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

  • 0

I urge, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone — for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.

—1 Timothy 2:1-2

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert