Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

Listen to advice and accept instruction and in the end you will be wise. Many are the plans in a man's heart, but it is the Lord's purpose that prevails.
—Proverbs 19:20-21
A group of East Burke High School students is reacting after part of a mural they created for the school was painted over by school officials.
A mansion perched atop a 5,000-foot ridge in the NC mountains and offering views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte, went on the market for $29.75M.
Two people were seriously injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling live chickens Tuesday afternoon.
Freedom High School will celebrate its 50th year of Homecoming and Patriot Pride on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.
A man has been charged and another is stable after a Sunday evening shooting.
Conover police are looking for multiple suspects in connection with a fatal shooting.
A stepmother has been arrested and charged with malicious castration after her stepson was brought to a hospital with burns and injuries all over his body, including to his genitals, North Carolina deputies told news outlets. A child was brought to an emergency medical center in Wilson in July with third-degree burns as well as “injuries to the head, face, arms, legs, back and genitals,” WRAL ...
A local racing team has won statewide recognition for its support of residents at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center:
Patton High School will hold its annual homecoming celebration Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday, Oct. 7.
The town of Glen Alpine is bringing back its popular Fall Festival:
