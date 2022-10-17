Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

The Lord confides in those who fear him; he makes his covenant known to them. My eyes are ever on the Lord, for only he will release my feet from the snare.
—Psalm 25:14-15
It's still not clear whether Morganton's tasting room will remain open.
A chase that looped around Burke County for about a half hour Tuesday afternoon came to a slow stop on N.C. 18 when the vehicle apparently ran…
A new Mexican restaurant in Morganton opened for business in August, serving a variety of Mexican and Tex-Mex-style dishes.
Burke County rescuers conducted a blood transfusion in Linville Gorge to save someone’s life after they fell from Hawksbill Mountain on Saturd…
A Morganton man may have won more than he bargained for after deputies said he stole mail out of several mailboxes Thursday.
No injuries were reported after a three-car crash near downtown Morganton late Wednesday morning.
RALEIGH — A Burke-county native has emerged as the winner of the “Firsts That Last Film Series Competition” held by Visit North Carolina. “Jac…
The Rotary Club of Morganton will celebrate its two most recent "Distinguished Person of the Year" honorees with a casual celebration:
A group of East Burke High School students is reacting after part of a mural they created for the school was painted over by school officials.
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”
