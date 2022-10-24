Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.
—Proverbs 9:10
Dollar Generals around the country have been fined more than $9 million for unsafe working conditions, and local stores are no stranger to fin…
An investigation is underway and charges are possible after detectives say a local school daycare employee showed children inappropriate photos.
It's still not clear whether Morganton's tasting room will remain open.
One of nature's most anticipated light shows is set to peak as debris and dust trails from Halley's Comet scatter across the night sky.
While America may run on Dunkin’, Morganton could be running on two Dunkin’ Donuts.
A group of local churches is working together to bring a faith-based countywide youth event to Morganton.
Burke County rescuers conducted a blood transfusion in Linville Gorge to save someone’s life after they fell from Hawksbill Mountain on Saturd…
Eugene Bobrovskyy hesitates to think of the moment he first thought of leaving his country as prophetic, but he also doesn’t know what else to…
A man accused of stealing motorcycles left his cellphone at the crime scene, authorities said on Tuesday.
A shooting in an apartment building left one woman dead. The man who fired the gun was in a domestic dispute downstairs from the victim, investigators say.
