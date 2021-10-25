 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021
0 comments

Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

For he chose us in him before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in his sight. In love he predestined us to be adopted as his sons through Jesus Christ, in accordance with his pleasure and will.

—Ephesians 1:4-5

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff: Man strangled, beaten before body dumped in well
Crime News

Sheriff: Man strangled, beaten before body dumped in well

  • Updated

Fifty-six year old Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr. had been missing since at least Aug. 12, but it wasn't until Monday that his body was found 12-14 feet deep in a well off Old N.C. 18. Authorities said he had been strangled and beaten before his body was dumped in the well.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert