Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again, Rejoice!
—Philippians 4:4
HILDEBRAN — Two people were found dead off an Interstate 40 on ramp Tuesday afternoon.
A downtown Morganton florist shut its doors Wednesday, Aug. 31 after nearly 42 years in business.
A chase that started in Burke County ended with a PIT maneuver Wednesday night.
Sophia Poteat of Morganton is only 18 years old, but she is already about to embark on a challenge and adventure of a lifetime.
VALDESE — The Valdese Town Council appointed a new member to fill an unexpired term, but it has another empty seat to worry about after anothe…
A no trespassing order has been issued for a home southwest of Morganton.
An old school is receiving a new life in Rutherford College:
One man is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Hudson on Friday morning.
This is your invitation to come and play in the streets of downtown Morganton during the 40th Annual Morganton Festival presented by UNC Healt…
Caldwell County officials are looking for information regarding a dog they believe was injured and left to die on the side of a road, according to a news release from the county.
