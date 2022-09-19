Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.
—Ephesians 4:29
VALDESE — Investigators said a man shot and killed a home intruder early Friday morning.
A man ended up with several charges after police said he tried to steal a cart full of merchandise, then jumped in a woman’s car and waved a k…
DENVER, N.C. — A U.S. deputy marshal assigned to the Western District of North Carolina has been charged with stealing from Walmart on five se…
Two people found dead in Hildebran last week were identified Tuesday as a man and woman from Ohio.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A person is stable after being stabbed Tuesday morning.
VALDESE — A Valdese pub has expanded to become the first brewery in Burke County to offer a full dining experience along with its beverage lineup.
Morganton’s manufacturing footprint is expected to grow after a local manufacturing company asked the city to help it apply for a building reu…
His family, friends and colleagues said their final goodbyes on Thursday but G. Redmond Dill will not soon be forgotten.
The Burke County Health Department now has doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine as the county continues to see new cases of the virus.
Two Burke County families with historic roots in the community recently made a connection in their genealogy:
