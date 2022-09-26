 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

We know him who said, "It is mine to avenge; I will repay," and again, "The Lord will judge his people." It is a dreadful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.

