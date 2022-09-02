 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

Thus says the Lord of Hosts: "People shall yet come, inhabitants of many cities. The inhabitants of one city shall go to another, saying, 'Let us continue to go and pray before the Lord and seek the Lord of Hosts. I myself also will go.'" - Zechariah 8:21

