Daily Bible verse- Thursday, June 10, 2021 Jun 9, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.—1 John 1:9 0 comments Tags Sin Forgive Confess Bible Unrighteousness John Purify Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular World The world's 'biggest and deepest' swimming pool is to be built in the UK Jun 4, 2021 A U.K. company is set to build what it says is the world's biggest and deepest pool, in a new project backed by a British astronaut. Local News Hiker falls to his death in Linville Gorge Updated Jun 4, 2021 A hiker fell to his death Thursday in the Linville Gorge. Local News The Historic Morganton Festival makes its return Jun 7, 2021 The Historic Morganton Festival will return this year for three weekends with music, food and fun. Crime News Police: When armed robbery attempt fails, man steals Sun Drop instead Updated 19 hrs ago Armed with a box cutter, police say a man demanded a cashier give him all the money in the register at the Roses in Morganton, but only made out with a Sun Drop. Local News Old mill in Valdese to become 60-unit apartment complex Jun 7, 2021 An old mill in Valdese will get a new look, fit with 60 apartment units that will have lofted ceilings, refinished hardwood floors and giant windows. Crime News Man faces statutory rape charge Updated Jun 5, 2021 McCall was held under a $200,000 secured bond. Crime News Burke man dies in apparent suicide in Pender prison Updated Jun 1, 2021 BURGAW — A Burke County man died by apparent suicide Monday in a Pender County prison. Local News Man’s death in Linville Gorge marks second in as many months Updated Jun 5, 2021 The man actually fell Wednesday night, but since he was the only person with a headlamp and had both his and his partner's cellphones, his hiking companion wasn't able to call for help until Thursday afternoon. Crime News Man pleads guilty in woman's killing Updated Jun 7, 2021 Joshua Beard will spend 20 to 25 years in prison for the June 17, 2018, killing of Robin Teague. Crime News Crime Watch Updated Jun 7, 2021 Take a look at the highest bonds issued in Burke County from May 9-15.