 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse- Thursday, June 10, 2021
0 comments

Daily Bible verse- Thursday, June 10, 2021

  • 0

If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.

—1 John 1:9

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime Watch
Crime News

Crime Watch

  • Updated

Take a look at the highest bonds issued in Burke County from May 9-15. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert