Daily Bible verse for Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Jan. 31- Feb. 6:
Two people were charged and multiple controlled substances were seized last week after an investigation into drug distribution that spanned mo…
The Town of Mooresville and the Mooresville Police Department were held in contempt of court on Tuesday after failing to return nearly $17,000 after seizing the money during an investigation.
A man was charged with felony drug counts Sunday for the second time in 10 days.
Daphne Beam poured more than 20 years of her life into enriching the lives of both students and staff at Freedom High School.
GRANITE FALLS — A Morganton man was one of three people charged Sunday for their alleged roles in a fentanyl trafficking ring.
McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are hoping someone can identify this woman, caught on camera stealing merchandise from a McDowell store.
'Good chance' fugitive NC couple is still in state, U.S. Marshal says. They're wanted in connection with Hickory shooting death.
Have you seen them? Investigators believe an Alexander County couple wanted in the Jan. 14 murder of Hickory furniture plant employee Phelifia Marlow may still be in western North Carolina.
Japan's Meteorological Agency says it considers Saturday's earthquake off the east coast to be an aftershock of the deadly 9.0-magnitude earthquake that struck the same area almost 10 years ago.
Burke County residents should be ready for a frost-filled day because of a significant ice storm expected to start late Wednesday night and ea…