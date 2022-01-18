 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse for Thursday, Jan. 20
0 Comments

Daily Bible verse for Thursday, Jan. 20

  • 0

No temptation has seized you except what is common to man. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can stand up under it.

—1 Corinthians 10:13

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert