Daisy is a calico with beautiful coloring and markings estimated to be about 3 years old. Poor Daisy was found... View on PetFinder
Daisy
Daisy is a calico with beautiful coloring and markings estimated to be about 3 years old. Poor Daisy was found... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Burke County EMS employee has been suspended without pay after he was charged with driving while impaired last weekend.
The man was serving a 30-year sentence for incest in the state of Georgia when authorities said he oversaw the distribution of more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine into western North Carolina.
Not much emotion could be seen or heard from Justyn Dean Sparks through the television at the Burke County Courthouse on Friday.
Carroll Franklin Eckard, an 85-year-old Vietnam veteran who lost his wife in 2012, who lived in Nebo taking care of his dogs Doc and Stephanie even as his health declined, was murdered in his home in 2020.
If there is one thing Austin Holmes and Heather DeSantis-Holmes knew they had in common from the beginning, it was that they are both planners.
CONNELLY SPRINGS – A man was seriously burned in a fire early Saturday morning after trying to rescue one of his dogs from a house fire.
There is hardly a nursing job at UNC Health Blue Ridge Morganton campus (formerly Grace Hospital) Nell Morris hasn’t done at some point in her life.
RALEIGH — A Burke County man has graduated from the Rural Economic Development Institute, the N.C. Rural Center’s flagship leadership developm…
Gerresheimer Glass is getting some help from the state to expand in Morganton and add new jobs.
The Burke County Board of Education voted Monday night to reject all bids on the former Chesterfield Elementary School property and direct Sup…