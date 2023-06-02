The Dance Factory and JE Productions invite the public to join them as they come together to honor and support a remarkable man, Former Glen Alpine Police Chief Robert Lane, at a special benefit and tribute event on June 9 at 7 p.m.

The benefit aims to show Lane how much his dedication and service is appreciated.

Chief Robert Lane dedicated over 40 years of his life to law enforcement, serving with unwavering commitment at the Glen Alpine and Burke County Sheriffs office. His passion for justice and ensuring the safety and well-being of his community has left an indelible mark on the hearts of many. Even in his pursuit of the position of sheriff, he demonstrated his relentless dedication to serving the community.

In addition to his remarkable career in law enforcement, has been an invaluable supporter of The Dance Factory for the past seven years. His unwavering support and encouragement have helped the dance school flourish, and his presence has made a significant impact on the community.

Now, the school aims to rally together and stand by Lane in his time of need. The Benefit and Tribute event will provide an opportunity to come together, celebrate his life, and raise funds to assist him during this challenging time.

The benefit and tribute event, titled "Legends Live by The Dance Factory," will take place at CoMMA Performing Arts Center in Morganton on June 9 at 7 p.m. It promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with dance, music, and heartfelt tributes to Lane.

To discuss sponsorship opportunities or contribution options, please contact The Dance Factory at 828-334-7941.