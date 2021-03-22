David Price’s lesson on Congress

He and his friend Mac McCorkle of Duke University pioneered “stand by your ad” laws that require candidates to appear in and assume responsibility for their campaign commercials.

Some of his reform ideas are counterintuitive. For one, he would restore congressional earmarks. Eliminating earmarks, he writes, “has neither reduced spending nor rendered funding decisions less ‘political’; it has merely shifted the locus of project-level decisions from legislators to agency officials.”

Price’s book is deep and detailed, thoughtful and thought-provoking. It’s a serious study of how government works, doesn’t work and can work better. It’s not the fodder of Twitter chatter; it’s the grueling, unglamorous work that affects people’s lives.

His work reflects his faith; he has a divinity degree. In a chapter about religion and politics, he writes that our traditions “counsel a kind of religious humility, a sense that our own strivings are always subject to God’s judgment.”

It says a lot about our world that we don’t hear nearly as much about Price as we do about, say, Madison Cawthorn, the newly elected representative from the state’s 11th Congressional District.

Politics might be better, and Congress might work better, if we paid better attention to Price.

Gary Pearce was a newspaperman, political consultant and adviser to Gov. Jim Hunt. He blogs about politics and government at newdayfornc.com.