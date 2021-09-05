Defensive gem lifts Georgia past Clemson

Charlotte 31, Duke 28

Charlotte 49ers coach Will Healy propped his son Eli up on his lap at his postgame news conference and tried to hold back tears as he took in the magnitude of the moment. The 49ers football program had just taken a huge step forward — and he knew it. Chris Reynolds threw for 324 yards with three touchdowns, including an 11-yard scoring strike to Shadrick Byrd with 33 seconds left and Charlotte knocked off Duke for the school’s first ever win against a Power Five team. Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg was 20 of 29 for 258 yards and a score in his first career start for Duke but also had a key fumble inside the Charlotte 5-yard line on a running play.

Virginia 43, William & Mary 0

Brennan Armstrong threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Virginia beat William & Mary in the opener for both teams. Armstrong hit Demick Starling on a 65-yard scoring pass and Ra'Shaun Henry from five yards out. It was Henry's fifth touchdown in eight catches at Virginia. Armstrong, who scored on runs of 2 and 3 yards, completed 20 of 30 attempts for 336 yards. The Cavaliers finished with 545 total yards. It was the Cavaliers’ first defensive shutout since they beat South Carolina 28-0 in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte at the end of the 2018 season.

Northern Illinois 22, Georgia Tech 21