Defensive gem lifts Georgia past Clemson

CHARLOTTE — Georgia coach Kirby Smart knew his defense was super athletic. He didn't know they would be this good. Christopher Smith returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown and the fifth-ranked Bulldogs turned in a defensive effort for the ages, toppling No. 3 Clemson 10-3 on Saturday in the opener for both teams. The Bulldogs held the Tigers to 2 yards rushing and sacked D.J. Uiagalelei seven times to position themselves for a serious run at the College Football Playoffs. Uiagalelei finished 19 of 37 for 178 yards with one interception. He bobbled snaps, was out of sync with his receivers and spent most of the day under heavy duress against a relentless Bulldogs pass rush. Clemson didn't score until 9:08 left in the game when a 44-yard reception by Joseph Ngata and a defensive pass interference penalty set up a 22-yard field goal by B.T. Potter, helping the Tigers avoid their first shutout since 2003.
Alabama 44, Miami 13
Bryce Young didn't take long to prove he's the man to lead No. 1 Alabama in its quest for another national title. Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in his starting debut and the defending champions romped past No. 14 Miami in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. After sending another batch of stars off to the NFL, it looks like Nick Saban's team simply reloaded for another run at the title. Young, a sophomore from Southern California, completed 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards — a performance that even managed to please his demanding coach. Young opened with a 37-yard touchdown pass to John Metchie, hooked up with tight end Cameron Latu on a pair of scoring plays and buried the Hurricanes with a 94-yard TD strike to Jameson Williams early in the third quarter.
Charlotte 31, Duke 28
Charlotte 49ers coach Will Healy propped his son Eli up on his lap at his postgame news conference and tried to hold back tears as he took in the magnitude of the moment. The 49ers football program had just taken a huge step forward — and he knew it. Chris Reynolds threw for 324 yards with three touchdowns, including an 11-yard scoring strike to Shadrick Byrd with 33 seconds left and Charlotte knocked off Duke for the school’s first ever win against a Power Five team. Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg was 20 of 29 for 258 yards and a score in his first career start for Duke but also had a key fumble inside the Charlotte 5-yard line on a running play.
Virginia 43, William & Mary 0
Brennan Armstrong threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Virginia beat William & Mary in the opener for both teams. Armstrong hit Demick Starling on a 65-yard scoring pass and Ra'Shaun Henry from five yards out. It was Henry's fifth touchdown in eight catches at Virginia. Armstrong, who scored on runs of 2 and 3 yards, completed 20 of 30 attempts for 336 yards. The Cavaliers finished with 545 total yards. It was the Cavaliers’ first defensive shutout since they beat South Carolina 28-0 in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte at the end of the 2018 season.
Northern Illinois 22, Georgia Tech 21
Thomas Hammock had no interest in his underdog Northern Illinois team settling for an overtime against Georgia Tech. Once Rocky Lombardi's second touchdown pass in the final minute brought the Huskies to within one point, Hammock didn't hesitate to keep his offense on the field. The coach ordered a 2-point play for the win. Lombardi's 2-point pass to Tyrice Richie with 38 seconds remaining lifted Northern Illinois to a stunning upset win over Georgia Tech.
Pittsburgh 51, Massachusetts 7
Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns passes and the Pitt defense held Massachusetts to 209 yards of total offense as the Panthers cruised to a season-opening victory. The fifth-year senior directed the offense efficiently, completing 27 of 37 passes for 272 yards and two scores. Pickett also rushed six times for 39 yards on a combination of scrambles and designed runs.
Syracuse 29, Ohio 9
Sean Tucker set a career high with 181 rushing yards and a touchdown as Syracuse pulled away from Ohio in the second half for a win in its season-opener. The Orange scored nine points in the first quarter and never looked back. Tucker broke free for a 47-yard run on Syracuse’s second play to put the Orange in the red zone and Tommy DeVito scampered for a 6-yard score.