Deputy dead, status of other deputy unknown as standoff continues

“This is an incredible tragic situation and our thoughts nd prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”

The shooter periodically fired a gun in the direction of officers, the sheriff’s office said.

Clarence Wilson, 78, told a Winston-Salem Journal reporter he was on the porch of his home in Boone when sheriff's deputies pulled up in front of the house across the street. Gunfire erupted after the deputies arrived, Wilson said.

"Then they told me to get back in the house and stay," he said.

Wilson said he saw deputies pull a man from the house.

"I don't know if it was a deputy or who it was," he said. "I was just worried about keeping myself safe."

Wilson said he heard a second barrage of gunfire around noon.

Wilson said the man who barricaded himself in the house was in 30s. Wilson said he didn’t know man that well, but “he’s kind of odd, and he didn’t make friends very well.”