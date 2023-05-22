Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has launched his presidential campaign. At an event in his hometown of North Charleston on Monday, Scott offered an optimistic message he hopes can contrast the two figures who have used political combativeness to dominate the early GOP primary field: former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Scott is the Senate's only Black Republican. His team acknowledges the challenge but notes that the political environment can change, that Scott won reelection by a commanding 20 points in November and that Scott has more money to start his campaign than any presidential candidate in history.

More women sue Texas

WASHINGTON — More Texas women who were told they could not end pregnancies with fatal fetal anomalies or that endangered their health are challenging the state's restrictive abortion laws. They're asking a Texas court to put an emergency block on some abortion restrictions and joining a lawsuit launched earlier this year by five other women in the state who were denied abortions, despite pregnancies they say endangered their health or lives. More than a dozen Texas women in total have joined the Center for Reproductive Rights' lawsuit against the state's law, which prohibit abortions unless a mother's life is at risk — an exception that is not clearly defined.

What happens if the US defaults on its debt

WASHINGTON — If the debt crisis roiling Washington were eventually to send the United States crashing into recession, America's economy would hardly sink alone. The repercussions of a first-ever default on the federal debt would quickly reverberate around the world. Orders for Chinese factories that sell electronics to the United States could dry up. Swiss investors who own U.S. Treasurys would suffer losses. Sri Lankan companies could no longer deploy dollars as an alternative to their own dodgy currency. Moody's Analytics has concluded that even if the debt limit were breached for no more than week, the U.S. economy would weaken so much, so fast, as to wipe out 1.5 million jobs.

Democratic Sen. Tom Carper won't seek reelection

DOVER, Del. — Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware says he will not seek reelection to a fifth term in the U.S. Senate. Carper announced Monday that he will retire when his current term expires in 2024. His announcement paves the way for a wide-open contest for the seat he has held since 2001 in heavily blue Delaware. He is the fourth Democratic senator to announce plans to retire in this coming cycle. Carper served five terms in the U.S. House and two terms as governor before being elected to the Senate in 2000. In the Senate, Carper built a reputation as a moderate lawmaker and a champion of environmental protection and the U.S. Postal Service.