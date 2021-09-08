Dirty eggs

DEAR HELOISE: I buy my eggs from a farm where the chickens, geese and turkeys run free. The eggs are sold in cardboard egg cartons, ungraded, and they have not been cleaned, at least not much. They have no straw on them, but they appear to sometimes have smears of feces and other materials, which mostly wash off in warm water and dishwashing liquid.

Although I usually wash them, I want to know if it’s safe to use them without washing. I assume that if washed, they should not be put back in the egg carton they came in. Is this so? — JOANN H., YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Joann, you are correct about freshly washed eggs not being placed back in the egg carton they came in. Put them in a bowl or some other clean container.

Since you never really know what is smeared on the eggshell, wash the eggs before use. This is the safest and cleanest way to ensure your eggs will not cross-contaminate what you are preparing. — HELOISE

