Don’t shroud disciplinary records

The vast majority of state employees, who conduct their jobs properly and with integrity, wouldn’t be affected by the legislation. Still, there are a handful who don’t. Those employees ought to be accountable to the public, whose taxes pay their salaries. That accountability is not as certain if key information about their job performance is shrouded in secrecy.

Those who oppose the bill, including the State Employees Association of North Carolina and the North Carolina Association of Educators, have expressed concerns that the bill would allow unfair or unfounded accusations to be made public, jeopardizing due process. Those objections are valid, but employee privacy and government transparency don’t have to be mutually exclusive. The bill’s language has been tweaked to reflect those worries; the most recent version would not make the reasons for a negative job change public until the appeals process has been completed.