Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
SAWMILLS — A Morganton man has died after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers Sunday in Caldwell County.
He stood out in a crowd. It was hard to miss his signature bow ties, affable smile and twinkle in his eyes.
A woman still is missing about a month after she went missing, and she’s believed to be somewhere in the Linville Gorge.
Police said a Morganton man spit on cops when he was arrested Tuesday for indecent exposure.
A dispute between the city of Morganton and a couple who invited a group of homeless people to stay in their backyard has developed into a deb…
CONNELLY SPRINGS – Two women are facing charges after authorities said one of them struck children with a set of metal knuckles.
State, county and city leaders gathered with North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics faculty, staff, students, alumni and supporters …
The trial for a man facing the death sentence in a 2016 double murder case is tentatively set for March.
COVID-19 has not gone away, with Burke County seeing close to 400 new cases reported.
Two women accused of felony child abuse made their first court appearances Monday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.