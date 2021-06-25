 Skip to main content
Draughn Hugh School Honors Athletes
Draughn Hugh School Honors Athletes

Pictured, back row, from left, are: Hagan Suchocki, Sean Owens, Addison Poteat, Aiden Hunt, Wakefield Perry, Jonathan Mercer, Jaxon Smith; middle row, from left: Brody Wright, Shea Owens, Marshall Byrd, Zach Poteet, Lucas Rector, Cole St. Louis, Gabriel Strickland, Kevin Hoilman; front row, from left: Ariana Baquiax, Araylla Wooten, Haley Lowman, Chloe Gray, Georgia Goulding, Reece Bridges, Alexis Crump. Not Pictured: Emma Seagraves, Charles Davis, Yanet Jose Caballero

