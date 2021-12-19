Draughn swimming wins two meets

The Draughn boys swimming team won two meets this week, tying Hickory Thursday with 154 points and defeating Owen 77-52 Saturday in Asheville.

On Saturday, the Wildcats were led by six individual and two relay event wins.

Trey Jensen (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and Jake Hudson (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle) claimed two event wins each. Brady Carswell (200 freestyle) and William Abernathy (100 backstroke) were the other individual event winners.

All four swimmers also teamed up to win the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

The Lady Wildcats placed third Thursday, scoring 106 total points led by a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle relay, being timed 4.3 seconds off event winner St. Stephens.

Rhyannon Reasoner led Saturday in a 68-32 loss to Owen, winning the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke events.

WRESTLING

EB, Patton at weekend tournaments

East Burke's Caleb Johnson-White was the lone county wrestler to win gold at this past weekend's tournaments claiming the 145-pound weight class at Fred T. Foard's Tigerland Classic.