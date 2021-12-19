Draughn swimming wins two meets

The Draughn boys swimming team won two meets this week, tying Hickory Thursday with 154 points and defeating Owen 77-52 Saturday in Asheville.
On Saturday, the Wildcats were led by six individual and two relay event wins.
Trey Jensen (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and Jake Hudson (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle) claimed two event wins each. Brady Carswell (200 freestyle) and William Abernathy (100 backstroke) were the other individual event winners.
All four swimmers also teamed up to win the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
The Lady Wildcats placed third Thursday, scoring 106 total points led by a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle relay, being timed 4.3 seconds off event winner St. Stephens.
Rhyannon Reasoner led Saturday in a 68-32 loss to Owen, winning the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke events.
WRESTLING
EB, Patton at weekend tournaments
East Burke's Caleb Johnson-White was the lone county wrestler to win gold at this past weekend's tournaments claiming the 145-pound weight class at Fred T. Foard's Tigerland Classic.
Johnson-White started off with a bye and won by pinfall to advance to the championship match, winning by a 12-4 major decision over Hickory's Jaylon Pemberton.
Patton's Sawyer James claimed at least third place in the 126-pound weight class at Statesville's Greyhound Classic.
James started off with a bye and won by pinfall before dropping into the consolation bracket. He added a 25-second pinfall to advance to the third-place match as no match result was made available.
His current unofficial record stands at 23-5 for the season.
Other key performers included East Burke's Grayson Phillips, Chase Bingham, and Ezekiel Pierce finishing 5th and Patton's Luke Parker and Sheldon Jordan.
East Burke 48, Maiden 36
The Cavaliers had their first dual match Friday to open the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference season by winning on the road.
Match winners included Johnson-White (145, pinfall), Jeremy McNabb (152, pinfall), Jackson Spencer (160, forfeit), Pierce (195, forfeit), Ze Yang (220, pinfall), Phillips (126, pinfall), Zach Ward (132, forfeit), and Connor Mobley (138, pinfall).
INDOOR TRACK
Byrd wins again at JDL meet
For the second weekend in a row, East Burke sophomore K.J. Byrd won the pole vault event at the JDL FastTrack facility with a clearance of 15 feet, 3 inches.
According to the NC Runners Twitter account, the reigning 2A outdoor pole vault state champion holds the top state ranking in the event.
Byrd also claimed a runner-up finish in the high jump and finished eighth in the 55 hurdles and 12th in the shot put.
Another leading county finisher was Freedom's Katie Deacon, who claimed a runner-up finish in the 1,600 girls run.
East Burke's Meah Walsh finished fifth in the 1,600 event and eighth in the 1,000 run.
Other key county performers included Freedom's Christopher Brittain (boys 1,000 run, 15th), Joseph Hover (boys 1,600 run, 19th), and Colby Anderson (boys 1,600 run, 29th).