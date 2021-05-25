Drew Rogers is top Lady Yellow Jacket for 2020-21

Drew Rogers was named Walter Johnson Middle School’s Female Athlete of the Year after a standout year in both soccer and track and field.
Winning the award as just a sixth-grader, WJ girls soccer coach Wendy Kimbrell heaped praise.
“Welcoming Drew to the WJMS ladies' soccer team this year gave us a wonderful opportunity to strengthen our backline,” Kimbrell said. “Drew competed in both soccer and track while maintaining high academic marks, all in the face of dealing with the struggles of virtual learning throughout the tumultuous 2020-21 school year. Walter Johnson Middle School is thankful and excited to have Drew rocking it with us for a couple more years at ‘The Hive.’”
Rogers’ leadership shined on the soccer field. Rogers gave the Lady Jackets an advantage as an all-around player, showing consistency on the backline and helping the team develop as a whole, Kimbrell said.
Some of Rogers’ soccer highlights this spring included a triumph in goal in a 2-1 Foothills Athletic Conference victory on the road at East Burke and a stellar performance in a 1-0 win over West McDowell.
WJMS track coach Eric Minetola had some of the same great things to say about the rookie.
“Drew is a dedicated and hard-working athlete,” he said. “She has heart, she cares about her teammates and herself. She has been a pleasure to coach this year for track.”
At the FAC track championships at Table Rock earlier this month, Rogers claimed a second-place finish in the girls sixth-grade 100-meter run with a time of 13.97 seconds. In a three-team home meet the week before, Rogers won the same event with a school-record run.
Outside of WJMS, Rogers also has a good bit of experience playing in area youth golf tournaments.
She is the daughter of the Freedom High School principal and former head boys basketball coach Casey Rogers and the granddaughter of the Patriots’ first boys hoops coach, the Hall of Famer Terry Rogers. Both of them are NCHSAA state championship winners.
