DREXEL — The first year, it was all but rained out. The Community Festival and Yard Sale at Christ United Methodist Church in Drexel went on as planned, but most people did not brave the day’s rough weather.

Last year — the second annual community festival — was a completely different story.

“I’m sure we had more than 600 people,” said the Rev. Cindy Wechter, pastor of Christ United Methodist and leader of the church’s ImagineHub Team — a collaborative group of church members and neighbors from the surrounding community who work to find ways for church members and neighbors to connect.

“We ran out of parking last year and the food trucks sold out.”

On Saturday, May 13, the team will host its third annual Community Festival in the church parking lot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Just like last year, the event will include local vendors, a community yard sale, music, an animal foster/adoption event with Burke County Animal Services, food trucks, free health screenings, vision testing and more.

New this year, church members have been working to put together one-of-a-kind craft items for the festival’s new Mother’s Day store.

“Homemade, unique items — everything is handcrafted,” said Jennifer Priest, a member of the ImagineHub Team. “It’s going to be a great way not only to meet people’s needs the day before Mother’s Day, but to connect with people in the community as well.”

Food trucks at the festival will include Little Guatemala, Lucky Dogs and La Ranita. Vision tests will be provided by the Valdese Lions Club and the free health screenings will be provided by High Country Community Health.

There will also be a visit from a fire truck, interest group meetings, a quilting demonstration, a silent auction and everyone is invited to set up a free table at the community yard sale.

Connecting with the community

Wechter said the goal of the festival is the same as ImagineHub — helping church members and neighbors connect.

“Our goal is to support our community and bring people together,” she said. “We want to find out what our community is interested in so we can put people together … not just us building relationships with other people but bringing people together so they can meet other people because that’s God’s plan is for us to have relationships with one another.”

So far, it seems to be working. After last year’s festival, the church began hosting quilting and sewing groups, as well as regular “dinner and a movie nights” for community members in the church fellowship hall. Wechter said this kind of community collaboration is essential if churches are going to continue to thrive in the coming years.

One piece of a larger movement

Christ United Methodist’s ImagineHub Team is only one chapter in a nationwide organization dedicated to “equipping faith communities to build bridges into their communities.” And the yearly festival is not the only thing it is doing to make that vision a reality. Currently, the team is working to build a community walking trail in the woods behind the church building, a veterans memorial and a pet memorial garden.

“People are using the trail already even though it’s not completely done yet,” said Terri Allen, another team member.

They are also working to set aside the funding to renovate the church playground even though there currently no children on the church’s membership rolls.

“We’re redoing our playground with no children,” Wechter said. “We feel like it’s important that there’s a place for the community to use a playground.”

Wechter said this kind of community-oriented focus is a principal The United Methodist Church has embraced since its beginnings.

“When I get appointed by the bishop, I get appointed to the church and to the community,” she said. “That’s a big thing for the bishop to say to us, ‘you’re not just appointed to that church, I know they pay your salary, but you’re appointed to the community.’”

This principal is evident at Christ United Methodist. Wechter said the team’s effort are not just building lasting partnerships for the church, but also between community members and the agencies partnering with the team to put on events like the community festival.

“We’ve also connected people with animal services,” she said. “There are just a lot of connections being made.”

She said last year’s festival also connected several people with High Country Community Health, a clinic in Connelly Springs providing affordable healthcare for people in need.

The Third Annual Community Festival and Yard Sale will be held at Christ United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 13 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 2314 Starnes Road in Morganton.