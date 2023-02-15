DURHAM — Kyle Filipowski scored 22 points and Duke beat Notre Dame 68-64 on Tuesday night with former coach Mike Krzyzewski on hand to watch the man who succeeded him pick up a milestone victory.

Krzyzewski, accompanied by wife Mickie, attended his first game at "Coach K Court" inside Cameron Indoor Stadium since retiring after last season to conclude a 42-year career as the Blue Devils coach. He saw Jon Scheyer become the first men's ACC coach to win his first 13 career home games, passing North Carolina's Hubert Davis, who had 12 to start the 2021-22 season.

Filipowski was scoreless in an overtime loss at Virginia on Saturday in which the ACC admitted officials should have let a foul call stand on his last-second drive in regulation and given him two potential game-winning free throws. In Tuesday's win he was 9-of 16 shooting and the only Blue Devil to score in double figures.

Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half, including 17 straight. He was 11-of-13 shooting. Ven-Allen Lubin added 10 points. Nate Laszewski, who had a career-high 33 points in his last game, a loss to Virginia Tech, scored just five and fouled out, though he went over 1,500 career points.

Duke (18-8, 9-6) led by eight at halftime and 14 five minutes into the second half before the Fighting Irish rallied.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Cormac Ryan and JJ Starling cut Duke's lead to two and Starling's drive made it a one-point game with 36 seconds left. But Mark Mitchell followed with a baseline 3-pointer with 10.8 remaining before Lubin's tip-in cut the lead to two. Tyrese Proctor's two free throws finished the scoring.

Duke took a 31-23 halftime lead behind Filipowski's 10 points and Dariq Whitehead's nine on three 3-pointers. Notre Dame (10-16, 2-13) led by two midway through the half but then went 1 of 10 over a seven-minute stretch.

Notre Dame is at sixth-ranked Virginia and Duke plays at Syracuse in games Saturday.

Pitt wins sixth straight

PITTSBURGH — Blake Hinson made six 3-pointers in scoring 21 points and Pittsburgh left Boston College behind in the second half to win 77-58 on Tuesday night and take a half-game lead in the ACC.

The Panthers (19-7, 12-3) won their sixth straight game, set a program record for most ACC wins in a season, and gave themselves at least a 24-hour perch alone atop the conference standings. No. 7 Virginia (11-3) plays at last-place Louisville on Wednesday.

Hinson was 6 of 11 on 3-pointers, Greg Elliott added four more and the Panthers finished 11 of 25 from the arc. Elliott scored 14 points, Nelly Cummings added 11 and Jamarius Burton and Federiko Federiko had 10 each.

Mason Madsen made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Eagles (12-15, 6-10). Jaeden Zackery added 11 points. Quinten Post, averaging nearly 17 points per game, finished with seven and fouled out.

Hinson's 3-pointer gave Pitt the first double-digit lead of the night and that bucket plus his four-point play were part of a 21-2 run that put the Panthers ahead by 24 with nine minutes left. Meanwhile, Boston College was missing 13 consecutive shots.

Pitt trailed by seven before outscoring Boston College 23-7 over the final eight minutes of the first half to lead by nine, capped by Hinson's fourth 3-pointer. He had 14 first-half points.

Boston College is at Florida State and Pitt is at Virginia Tech in Saturday games.

Mintz helps Syracuse beat NC State 75-72

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Judah Mintz scored 20 points and Syracuse knocked off No. 23 North Carolina State 75-72 on Tuesday night.

"I think I'm getting better as the season goes on," Mintz said. "Just knowing when to force it up and when to get my teammates involved. I know I can score, my teammates know I can score, but just making plays for others, it's going to make us better."

With the score tied at 70 with two minutes to go, Jesse Edwards finished strong at the rim, plus the foul, to give the Orange a three-point lead. Syracuse would then use a mixture of defensive pressure and clutch free-throw shooting to hold on for the victory.

Edwards finished with 18 points for Syracuse (16-10, 9-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), which also got 11 from Chris Bell, 10 from Malik Brown and 14 from Joseph Girard III.

Mintz shot 50% from 3 and made all five of his free throws. He also had a team-best nine assists.

"He made some great plays, he had six assists at halftime, but he was looking to get to the basket too," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. "He's gotten better from day one. It's a learning experience. It takes time. He's good as any freshman around."

D.J. Burns Jr. and Jarkel Joiner each scored 15 points for the Wolfpack (20-7, 10-6 ACC), who were coming off a 92-62 victory at Boston College on Saturday.

NC State's backcourt of Terquavion Smith and Joiner entered Tuesday's game as the highest-scoring duo in the ACC. Together they were averaging 34.7 points per game. Smith, who scored his 1,000th-career point against Boston College, finished Tuesday's game with 14 points.

Syracuse's advantage came at the charity stripe. They were 16-for-17, while the Wolfpack shot just 3-for-5. NC State was called for 19 fouls, while only 11 were called against the Orange.