Duke throttles Georgia Tech 86-43

ATLANTA — Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points, Jeremy Roach scored 12 and Duke gutted Georgia Tech, beating the Yellow Jackets 86-43 on Saturday.

Mark Mitchell scored 11 points for Duke and reserves Jacob Grandison and Ryan Young each scored 10.

Reserve Tristan Maxwell scored 10 points for Georgia Tech.

Duke ended its five-game stretch of outcomes decided by single digits, going 3-2 in that span. The Blue Devils took control just before intermission and proceeded to outscore Georgia Tech 56-20 in the game's final 24 minutes.

Duke led by 18 points at halftime and continued the onslaught, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 19-6 over the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the second half for a 62-31 advantage.

Duke built a 16-7 lead after Roach earlier made a pair of 3-pointers in Duke's first three possessions and the Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) never trailed. The Blue Devils shot 48.4% (15 of 31) in the first half and ended at 55.7% overall, shooting 34 for 61.

Deivon Smith's 3 brought the Yellow Jackets (8-13, 1-10) within 30-23 with 4:23 left before halftime. But Young made a layup, Filipowski threw down a dunk and Duke closed the half with a 13-2 run for a 43-25 lead at intermission.

Duke hosts Wake Forest on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets head to Louisville on Wednesday.

Va. Tech flies past Syracuse 85-70

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Grant Basile scored 25 points and Hunter Catoor scored 20 points and Virginia Tech used the first half to blow past Syracuse for an 85-70 win on Saturday night.

Catoor made five of his six 3-pointers in the first half and 6-foot-7 forward Justyn Mutts finished two assists short of a triple-double, distributing eight as he effectively penetrated Syracuse's zone and kicked to open shooters. Mutts scored 11 points and had 12 rebounds and Michael Collins Jr. scored 11.

Virginia Tech (13-8, 3-7 ACC) distributed 26 assists on 32-made field goals. The Hokies shot 53.3% (32 of 60).

The Hokies shot 11 of 20 from 3-point range in the first half, saw three starters enter double digits in scoring and led 52-33 at halftime.

By comparison, the Orange shot 11 for 23 overall before intermission. The Hokies entered the game with a 43-9 record over the last three seasons when leading at halftime.

Judah Mintz's jumper brought Syracuse within 65-53 nine minutes into the second half, but Mutts threw down a dunk, Basile had a pair of layups and Syracuse failed to score in a little more than two minutes and Virginia Tech extended its lead to 18.

Mintz scored 21 points for the Orange (13-9, 6-5), reserve Justin Taylor scored 12 and Maliq Brown 11. Joe Girard didn't score his first field goal until 7:12 remaining. He finished with seven points.

Syracuse — which has lost three of four — hosts No. 7 Virginia on Monday. The Hokies now have won consecutive games following a seven-game losing streak. They travel to play No. 20 Miami on Tuesday.

Hunter, Tyson lead No. 24 Clemson over FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Chase Hunter drove the lane and drew a foul, sinking the free throw, to help No. 24 Clemson escape with an 82-81 win over Florida State on Saturday. Hunter Tyson scored 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting for Clemson, which halted an eight-game road losing streak to Florida State. Matthew Cleveland scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half for Florida State, which made a season-high 13 3-pointers.

Pitt surges past No. 20 Miami 71-68

PITTSBURGH — Blake Hinson tipped in a Jamarius Burton miss with 31 seconds remaining and Pittsburgh rallied past No. 20 Miami 71-68. The Panthers held the Hurricanes scoreless over the final 2:26 while closing on an 11-0 run to beat a ranked team for the third time this season. Hinson finished with 21 points for Pitt. Jordan Miller led the Hurricanes with 18 points. Isaiah Wong added 14 but the Hurricanes committed three of their 12 turnovers in the final 35 seconds as the Panthers stormed back.