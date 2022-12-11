Eagles clinch playoffs with win over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Philadelphia Eagles are going to the playoffs for the second straight year and the fifth time in six seasons. The league’s best team improved to 12-1 on Sunday with a 48-22 thrashing of the New York Giants. Leading MVP candidate Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Eagles opened a 21-0 lead and never looked back. Miles Sanders ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles finished with seven sacks, including three by Brandon Graham. The Giants have one win in their past six games, going 1-4-1 in that span. This was New York’s worst loss under first-year coach Brian Daboll.

Cowboys beat Texans 27-23

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ezekiel Elliott scored the go-ahead touchdown with 41 seconds remaining, and the Dallas Cowboys avoided a major upset with a 27-23 victory over the hapless Houston Texans. Houston appeared in position to end a seven-game losing streak with just its second victory after Dak Prescott’s interception inside the Dallas 10 with 5:37 to go and the Texans leading by three. The Cowboys stiffened, and Prescott delivered with his second chance starting near his own goal line. Dallas drove 98 yards for the winning points.

Ravens rush by sloppy Steelers 16-14

PITTSBURGH — J.K. Dobbins ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in his return from a knee injury, helping the Baltimore Ravens overcome the loss of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-14. Huntley filled in for injured star Lamar Jackson but entered concussion protocol in the second half. He was replaced by undrafted rookie free agent Anthony Brown. Justin Tucker kicked three field goals to help Baltimore end a four-game losing streak to the Steelers. Pittsburgh also lost its quarterback, Kenny Pickett, to concussion protocol.

AFC-leading Bills beat Jets 20-12

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat the AFC East division-rival New York Jets 20-12. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of Tyler Bass field goals, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills won their fourth straight since a two-game skid, which included a 20-17 loss at the Jets. The Jets dropped to 7-6 and have lost four of six.

Bengals top Browns 23-10

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns 23-10. The Bengals ended a five-game skid to their Ohio rivals. Cincinnati has won five straight and nine of 11 and kept pace with Baltimore in the AFC North. Burrow picked up his first win in five starts against the Browns, whose playoff hopes are now all but nonexistent. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson was sharper than in his debut with the team last week and threw his first touchdown pass in 707 days, a 13-yarder to David Njoku in the third quarter.

Lions stun division-leading Vikings 34-23

DETROIT — Jared Goff threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns, leading the surging Detroit Lions to a 34-23 win over the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings needed a win or tie to clinch the division title. Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards, inluding a franchise-record 223 to Justin Jefferson on 11 catches. But Dalvin Cook ran for just 23 yards on 15 carries, and Minnesota couldn’t stop Goff. Detroit has won five of six, its best stretch since its last postseason appearance in 2016. The Lions invested a lot to give Goff deep-play threats this season, signing DJ Chark in free agency and trading up to draft Jameson Williams 12th overall. The moves finally paid off against Minnesota.

Jags end skid in beating Titans 36-22

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars routed the Tennessee Titans 36-22 Sunday for their first victory in Music City since 2013. The Jaguars snapped a five-game skid against their oldest division rival. Doug Pederson also became the first Jacksonville coach to win in Nashville since Gus Bradley in 2013. Jacksonville had four sacks and turned four turnovers into 20 points. The Jaguars scored 29 straight points. The Titans have lost three straight for the first time since coach Mike Vrabel’s first season in 2018.