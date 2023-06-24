Ben Jacob Abernethy, Reese Ellen Abernethy, Sierra Rain Addison, Andrew Charles Allen, Ester Ambrocio, Palmer Bryce Ballard, Trenton Scott Codie Barlowe, Ricky Alan Barnes Jr., Maria Rose Barrett, Matthew Dillon Barrier, Steven Andrew Bartley, Kearia Lovina Melody Bast, Taylor Layne Bentley, Jacob Riley Betances, Hayley Tiyana Blake, Emma Paige Bolynn, Taylor Leslie Bostain, Aiden Cade Bowman, Colton James Boyette, Blake Ivey Branch, Karli Mikaela Brown, Zachary Issiah Bryant, Brody Homer Burns, Eli Paul Carico, Kody Michael Carlton, Katarina Maria Carson, Macy Tayla Carson, Jacob Avery Carswell, Gabriel Castillo, Kaleb Gavin Castle, Summer Alexis Caudill, Leslie Lee Chapman, Mikalah Lynn Childers, Caleb Michael Clark, Jordan Marie Clay, Hailey Catherine Clemons, Brian Wayne Clevenger, Hollan Channing Cline, Haden David Clontz, William Marvin Chaise Coburn, Kendall Nichelle Cook, Aryanna Isabella Correa, Ian Michael Cox, Noah Jacob Craft, Gage Isaac Crump, Colin James Eckard, Arielle Elysabeth Evans, Jaccob Alexzander Fair, Jerron Antwon Flowers, Jadon Maxwell Gilbert, Hailey-Marie Genavive Gilchrist, Swai Lea Gladden, Allana Noel Greenard, John Wayne Greer, Nicholas Chase Greer, Cloie Reann Griffin, Aubree Pearl Grigg, Dominic Vincent Grippi, Gracie Marie Hall, Bryanah Nichole Hamby, Catarina Noulee Hang, Trysten Kaylee Hare, Kamryn Paige Harris, Mekenzie Dakoda Harris, Sarah Anabelle Harrison, Kenzie Danielle Hart, Michael Lee Hathcock, Caydon Blake Hefelfinger, Chandler Nathaniel Hendrickson III, Makayla Saleen Henson, Juliana Kathleen Herrell, Kimya Sheree Hill, Caleb Andrew Hudson, Ella Geraldine Huffman, Marabeth Frances Huffman, Shelby Nicole Huffman, Tommy Ray Huffman Jr., Samantha Jaimes-Navarrete, Jai-Lyn Dajah James, Madyson Baleigh Johnson, Hayden Bryan Jourdan, Angela Maria Knuth, Billy Izack Lao, Jodie Danielle Leach, Hmoov Tsim Vong, Vichai Lee, Josue Lopes Pereira, Karla Yahomi Lopez, Rachel Lopez, Chia Kaley Lor, Deserly Kasia Lor, Gavin Chase Lunsford, Arin Alexandria Mace, Landon Caleb Marlowe, Jason Jesus Martinez-Hernandez, Andrew Robert Martufi, John Benjamin Mast, Connor Jessup McClure, Macy Ellen McCombs, Damian Ray McCurry, Karlyna Marie McDaniel, Corbin Grant McNeil, Ashley Daniela Medina-Amaro, Alexis Nicole Miller, Jada Nevaeh Ann Miller, Leeann Elizabeth Moore, Conner Houston Newton, Emma Faye Norman, Austin Ray Norton, Brooklyn Elizabeth O'Renick, Ethan Alexander Odom, Joselyn Olvera-Salgado, Hannah Reanne Parker, Laci Lynn Parlier, Isaac William-Jonathan Patt, Isabella Marie Pauli, Memphis Rayne Pierce, Ryan Ezekiel Pierce, Kolton Tylor Poarch, Alexis Dawn Poindexter, Matthew Wayne Powell, Elijah Edward Pritchard, Jessie Ramos-Beltran, Janiyah Tamarah Reinhardt Phillips, Devin Tyler Ray, Jacob Willis Rhyne, Alia Nya Riley, Ilaina Nicole Robinson, Jordan Paige Robinson, Ximena Rodriguez Morales, Anthony Evan Sabetti, Jokivet Sanchez-Sanchez, Angel Rene Sellers, Joshua Matthew Shook, Raleigh William Slutsky, Dylan James Smith, Hannah Rose Smith, Kaley Madison Smith, Matthew Ryan Smith, Jackson Ryan Spencer, Jasmine Elizabeth Spencer, Autumn Devon Stamey, James Nathaniel Starnes, Jauhliya Theaira Steele, Aaron Ray Stilwell, Riley Alexander Stilwell, Gannon Reece Stotts, Piper Ryleigh Strong, Roxy Jane Taylor, Makayla Juanette Terry, Ashlynn Brooke Throneburg, Jessica Torres Corona, Raygan Michelle Townsend, Jasmin Youa Vang, Vince Chazong Vang, Randy Vue, Meah Laney Walsh, Laci Brooke Waschke, William Timothy Weidner, Mason Storm Westcott, Sayge Jayla White-Coleman, Macie Laine Whitener, Joseph Michael Williams, Lance Alan Willis, Luke Ryan Wilson, Nathan Joel Wilson, Shawnna Lee Winstead, Zane Michael Wise, Brandon Dean Woodall, Eden Christian Worley, Rashell Ann Wright, Stanley Xiong, Tshaj Lij Xiong, Alyssa Pajnra Yang, Chiashee Yang, Kongmeng Steve Yang, Nasuda Pacha Yang, Sienna Kajsuab Yang, Skyla pajintsais Yang, Style Tsheej Yang, Ze Yang, Breanna Michelle Young, Hannah Grace Yount.
East Burke High School Class of 2023
