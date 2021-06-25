 Skip to main content
East Burke High School Honors Graduates
East Burke High School Honors Graduates

Pictured, front row, from left are: Natalie Leann Prince %, Corinne Elise Slutsky ~ %, Rachel Celine Stephens %, Nalika Kasha Yang; second row, from left: Rachel Nicole Ward %5E, Douglas Payne Stilwell %, William Elmore Taylor %5E, Trey Branson Ward %, Emily Elizabeth Rees %; third row, from left: Maxwell Martin Springall %, Jocelyn Rodriguez %, Amber Nicole Spencer %5E, Matthew Chemeng Vue %, Samuel Isaiah Thomas ~ %

Not pictured: Sara Beth Suddreth % and Emma Grace Winkler

Key Code

**Valedictorian

*Salutatorian

~Presidential Scholars

%North Carolina Scholars

